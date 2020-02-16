Image Source : PTI/FILE UP: Three burnt alive in van-truck collision at Unnao-Hardoi highway (Representational Image)

Three persons were charred to death when a van collided head-on with a truck on the Unnao-Hardoi highway on Sunday night. The impact of the accident was so strong that the Van immediately caught fire and the occupants were charred to death inside. The truck was carrying petroleum products and the entire route has been cordoned off. Fire tenders have been rushed to the site.

Eyewitnesses said that the Van was moving at very high speed from the opposite direction when it hit the truck.

