Police inspector shoots himself dead outside UP Assembly

Image Source : INDIA TV A cop shot himself dead outside the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

A UP police sub-inspector shot himself dead outside State Assembly near the parking area of gate no 7 on Thursday. As per reports, the cop used his service revolver to end his life.

According to a suicide note that has been recovered, the cop said, "he attempted suicide as he was suffering through some disease."

In the suicide note, the police officer has also apologised to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking such a step.

Following the incident, a heavy police force is present outside the UP Assembly.

The police officer has been identified as Nirmal Chaubey, was a resident of the Chinhat area. The cop was posted in Lucknow's Bandera Police Department.

Latest India News