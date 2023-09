Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Yogi targets DMK over Sanatan Dharma row

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said no one can abolish 'Sanatan Dharma'. While addressing a public rally in Lucknow, the CM asserted even Mughal emperor Aurangzeb could not uproot the Sanatan Dharama. He said a few people were making attempts to defame the Hindu religion.

DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had compared the Sanatan Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria, a comment that sparked a backlash from political parties.

