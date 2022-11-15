Unidentified men uproot ATM, decamp with more than Rs 27 lakh in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Though the police tried to nab the culprits, the latter managed to flee.

Unidentified men decamped with more than Rs 27 lakh after uprooting an ATM of a public sector bank in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night, they said.

The men uprooted a Bank of Baroda ATM after tying it to an SUV. They also sprayed paint on the CCTV cameras and escaped with the machine, police said. "The agency taking care of the ATM's security in Bengaluru had informed the police about the incident following which police teams were alerted.

A team chased the accused but they managed to escape," Shambugarh Station House Officer Hanumanaram said. Police in neighbouring districts have been alerted, officials said.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: Teacher undergoes gender change surgery to marry student

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gjxcWvut_4

Latest India News