2 awarded life term for raping minor girl in Jharkhand's Simdega

According to FIR, the accused approached the minor on some pretext, took her to a nearby paddy field at knife point and raped her.  

Simdega (Jharkhand) Published on: September 08, 2021 11:19 IST
Two persons have been sentenced to life by a court in Jharkhand's Simdega for raping a minor girl in 2018.

The District and Session Judge delivered the judgement against Dukhan Gwala and Inder Gwala, residents of Tabhadih under Sadar Police Station of the district. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 55,000 each on the convicts.

According to the FIR, the accused approached the minor on some pretext, took her to a nearby paddy field at knife point and raped her.

The girl later narrated the incident to family members.

