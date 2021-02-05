Tamil Nadu govt announces Rs 12,110 crore farm loan waiver ahead of polls, 16.43 lakh farmers to get benefit

Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced a Rs 12,110 crore farm loan waiver in the State assembly. A total of 16.43 lakh farmers who availed loans from cooperative banks to benefit.

Making the announcement in the state assembly, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the scheme would come into immediate effect and the required financial allocation would be made by his government.

He said the AIADMK was the only party that fulfills promises and also comes up with fresh welfare measures.

Targeting the opposition DMK, he said the party had promised two acres of land, but failed to implement.

(With PTI inputs)

