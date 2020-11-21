Our alliance with BJP will continue, says AIADMK as Amit Shah visits Chennai

Image Source : PTI AIADMK's Coordinator and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam

Putting speculations to rest, AIADMK's Coordinator and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Saturday said the alliance with BJP would continue. He was speaking at the function where Union Home Minister Amit Shah dedicated a water reservoir for Chennai's needs and also laid the foundation for various infrastructure projects in the state.

Showering praise on Shah as the youngest Home Minister of the country, Panneerselvam also declared that the alliance with BJP will continue in the upcoming elections. "We will continue our alliance with BJP," said Panneerselvam.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are slated next year. Panneerselvam said the AIADMK will win the polls for the third time.

While speaking at the function, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "After PM Modi came into power, competitiveness among states has increased. I am happy that Tamil Nadu has secured first place among the states in good governance this year."

(With IANS inputs)

