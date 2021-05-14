Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. SpiceXpress airlifts 55K oxygen concentrators, COVID relief material in 3 weeks.

SpiceXpress, the cargo arm of SpiceJet airline, has airlifted around 55,000 oxygen concentrators and COVID-19 relief material during the last three weeks, according to a statement issued on Friday.

"Out of this, 51,000 oxygen concentrators have been airlifted from the USA, Singapore and China and 4,660 have been transported domestically," the SpiceXpress's statement noted.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of coronavirus infections and hospitals in several states are reeling under shortage of health workers, vaccines, oxygen and drugs.

With 3,43,144 people testing positive for the coronavirus in a day, India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 2,40,46,809, while the death toll rose to 2,62,317 with 4,000 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The number of active cases has reduced to 37,04,893 comprising 15.41 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.50 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

