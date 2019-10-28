Sonia Gandhi calls meeting of party top brass on Nov 2

Image Source : PTI She demanded that the government stop harassing the farmers and ensure the right price for the farm produce.

Ahead of the Congress agitation against the Centre starting November 5, party's Interim President Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of party general secretaries and state in-charges on November 2.

All the heads of the front organisations have also been summoned. The meeting is to take stock of the preparation for the nationwide agitation, which the party has planned for November 5-15.

The party has decided to raise the issues of economic slowdown, unemployment, farmers' distress, PSU disinvestment and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

The 10-day agitation, from the block level to state level, will also include a big rally in New Delhi. The Congress is trying to rope in like-minded parties for the protest, said K.C. Venugopal, Congress General Secretary.

Sonia Gandhi attacked the government on the eve of Diwali, reminding the Narendra Modi government of its 'Raj Dharma' towards the farmers, saying they were suffering due to government's policies.

In a detailed statement, Sonia Gandhi had said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after coming to power had started cheating farmers.

"They promised farmers 50 per cent more returns on the amount spent on crops by increasing the minimum support price (MSP). But year after year, the BJP government worked in the interest of a few middlemen and hoarders by looting crores of rupees of the farmers," she said.

Citing examples of the condition of agriculture markets, she said several of them were buying kharif crops across the country lower than the MSP.

She criticised the BJP government over the GST levied on tractors, fertilisers and other agricultural equipment, saying it had increased farmers' burden. Even the price of diesel was rising constantly, she added.

She demanded that the government stop harassing the farmers and ensure the right price for the farm produce.

