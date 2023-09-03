Sunday, September 03, 2023
     
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital due to fever, condition stable

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: September 03, 2023 11:56 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi news: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital with symptoms of mild fever today (September 3).

Currently, Sonia Gandhi is under doctors' observation and is currently stable, sources said.

Earlier, the Congress leader was admitted to the hospital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection. The former Congress president's recent appearance was at the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A meeting held in Mumbai on September 1. 

More details are awaited in this regard. 

