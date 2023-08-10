Nirmala Sitharaman during No-Confidence Motion debate: 'UPA sold dreams, NDA made those a reality'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday during No-Confidence Motion debate presented NDA's report card in Lok Sabha and asserted that India is currently one of the fastest growing economy of the world.

During the discussion, Sitharaman said that in 9 years, the economy rose and saw economic development due to the policies of our govt - despite COVID. "In 2013, Morgan Stanley had included India in the list of five fragile economies of the world. India was declared a fragile economy. Today, the same Morgan Stanley upgraded India and gave it a higher rating. In just 9 years, the economy rose and saw economic development due to the policies of our govt - despite COVID. Today, we are the fastest growing economy of the world," Sitharaman said.

"So, India is in a rare position of being optimistic and positive about its future growth," Sitharaman added.

Taking a dig at the UPA, Sitharaman accussed them of only selling dreams but NDA realising all those. "Transformation comes through actual delivery, and not through spoken words. You show dreams to people. We make their dreams a reality. We believe in empowering all and appeasement of none," Sitharaman said. ""Our DBT story sets an example for the rest of the world. I recognise the operationalisation of DBT by UPA but only Rs 7,367 crores were transferred in 2013-14. From that amount, DBT transfers have increased 5 times by 2014-15 itself. In the last Financial Year, Rs 7.16 lakh crores have been transferred through DBT," she added.

Talking about the striving Indian economy, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Global economy grew just over 3 per cent in 2022 and the World Bank is now forecasting that it will decline to 2.1 per cent in 2023. Our real GDP growth in 2022-23 stood at 7.2 per cent. It is projected to grow at 6.5 per cent in 2023-24. These projections are given by several global agencies, and our own RBI projection is also the same."

