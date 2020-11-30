Image Source : FILE Shehla Rashid's father alleges death threat from daughter, she rejects claims

Father of Shehla Rashid, ex student of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), on Monday alleged that he was facing "death threat" from his daughter. Her father, Abdul Rashid Shora, went on to lodge a complaint with the Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police. Shehla, however, rejected the allegations levelled against her.

In his letter to the DGP, Abdul Rashid claimed that Shehla was being supported by his elder daughter Asma, his wife Zubeida, and one of the security guards, Sakib Ahmad. He said Shehla's threat perception increased soon after she jumped into politics.

"Just two months before the arrest of Zahoor Watali in Terror Funding Case under UAPA, I was called by him and Engineer Rashid at Watali's residence at Sanat Nagar, Srinagar in June 2017. After we met, they revealed to me that the trailer of launch of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Movement Party and urged me to extend cooperation to merge Shehla Rashid into their game plan, at that point of time Shah Faesal was in USA on education leave under the patronage of Feroze Peerzada presently, President JKPM party and Zahoor Watali," he alleged in his letter.

Further, Abdul said that he was offered Rs 3 crores for Shehla to join them. He said that money was pumped from illegal channels and shall be used for unlawful activities, which he refused and asked his daughter to keep away.

"Despite my resistance, I found my wife Zubeida Shora and elder daughter Asma Rashid to be supportive of Shehla and becoming party to this deal along with one more person Sakib Ahmad, who was introduced to me as her personal security man by Shehla as he used to carry a pistol with him," he said.

"After a week when Shehla came to Srinagar from Delhi, she confirmed to me that she has got transferred the referred amount at Delhi in cash and there is no need for me to disclose anything regarding this transaction and my meeting with Rasheed Engineer and Zahoor Watali with anybody, as this can put my life in danger," he said in the letter.

Abdul further claimed that Shehla told her that she had accepted the money and much more would come in future. "As a concerned father, I strongly objected to my daughter's decision for joining these notorious people as I felt the money coming will be used for unlawful activities," he said.

Abdul said he requested the DGP to ensure his personal security and urged him to direct the concerned police station to extend support in getting back my house as per court order. Shehla's father said he requested the DGP to order investigations into the conduct of Sakib and his associates, bank details of his family members and the property acquired by them at New Delhi, their email accounts, mysterious financial dealings with Feroze Peerzada, Zahoor Watali and Rashid Engineer and other notorious activities "in the name of Empowerment of Women and Social Justice NGO".

Shehla Rashid, who is active on social media, rejected all the allegations in series of tweets. She said that his father was a wife beater and an abusive man. "Many of you must have come across a video of my biological father making wild allegations against me and my mum & sis. To keep it short and straight, he's a wife-beater and an abusive, depraved man. We finally decided to act against him, and this stunt is a reaction to that," Shehla wrote on Twitter.

2) This is not a political matter, as it has been going on ever since I came to senses.



Exhibit 1: Letter to him from Mohalla Committee in 2005 asking him not to abuse us. pic.twitter.com/bgpCNyW3e3 — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) November 30, 2020

"This is not a political matter, as it has been going on ever since I came to senses. He had never, in his wildest dreams, imagined that his obedient wife and timid daughters would ever speak up against him. Since he was restrained from entering home by the Hon'ble Court, he's trying to derail the judicial process by resorting to cheap stunts. One may talk endlessly about justice, but charity really does begin at home. We have finally decided to not bear abuse silently, as silence only emboldens abusers," Shehla said as she enclosed proofs of his behaviour.

