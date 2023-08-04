Seema Haider case: SSB suspends inspector, head constable over 'dereliction of duty' at India-Nepal border

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Seema Haider case

Seema Haider case: In the latest development in the Seema Haider case, where the Pakistani woman crossed the border via Nepal to meet her Indian boyfriend, an inspector and a head constable have been suspended on charges of alleged dereliction of duty.

Inspector Sujit Kumar Verma and Head constable Chandra Kamal Kalita of the 43rd Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) were responsible for checking the passenger vehicle on May 13 in the border district of Siddharth Nagar in Uttar Pradesh as it crossed over to India from the neighbouring country. Haider was on board this bus along with her four children.

Haider, 30, who hails from the Sindh province in Pakistan, has said that she came here to live with her Indian lover Sachin Meena (22) in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida. While she was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal with her four children, all aged below seven years, Meena was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants. However, they both were granted bail by a local court on July 7 and have been living together along with the woman's four children in a house in Rabupura.

