Security heightened in Manipur ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Security has been beefed up in the strife-torn Manipur ahead of Independence Day. The development came after some Imphal valley-based banned organisations called for a strike on Independence Day. According to police, security forces also conducted search operations in vulnerable areas of five districts and recovered arms and ammunition.

Preparations are in full swing

Preparations for the I-Day celebrations are in full swing across the state with BSF, police and Assam Refiles personnel and students joining rehearsals for march past to be held on August 15. "Rehearsals for I-Day celebrations were held on Saturday at Peace Ground in Churachandpur district's Tuiboung area. Twenty-one parade contingents of BSF, police, students and Assam Rifles participated in the preparations," an official said.

Preparations are also underway in the capital Imphal with temporary gates being erected and hoardings being put up to celebrate Independence Day on August 15. "Security measures have been significantly heightened after several militant outfits called for a strike on I-Day," another official said.

Several outfits called for strike

Several outlawed outfits, such as Coordinating Committee (Corcom), called for a general strike on I-Day from 1 am to 6.30 pm. Corcom includes banned groups including United National Liberation Front (UNLF), People's Liberation Army (PLA), and PREPAK. Two more proscribed outfits in Manipur have also separately called for a shutdown on August 15.

"Search operations were conducted in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal-West, Imphal-East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts by the state police and central security forces and recovered 12 arms, six ammunitions and eight explosives," the Manipur Police said on Twitter.

