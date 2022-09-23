Samajwadi party MLAs and Akhilesh Yadav meet UP Governor over Azam Khan being harassed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party MLAs walks out of the Vidhan Bhavan in protest, during the Monsoon Session of the UP Assembly, on Friday.

A delegation of Samajwadi party MLAs, which is led by Akhilesh Yadav met with UP Governor Anandiben Patel, to bring her attention to the "continued harassment" of senior party leader Mohammad Azam Khan by the Yogi-Adityanath-led BJP government in the state.

The delegation met with the governor at Raj Bhawan on Friday morning. Akhilesh Yadav told the reporters after the meeting, "We apprised the governor about the continued injustice being done with Azam Khan and fake cases being lodged against him. We have requested her to see to it that he gets justice,"

"We told her that the government is continuously lodging fake cases against him (Azam Khan) so that he remains in jail. He is ill and has health problems. He was down with Covid and had to remain in jail. It was our request to the governor that there should not be any injustice with Khan," he said in a statement. During the state Legislative Assembly session, Samajwadi party members claimed that Azam Khan insinuate "false" cases. They created a brawl due to which the Question Hour was disrupted in both the Houses.

Earlier this year, Mohammad Azam Khan was released from Sitapur jail, after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail. Azam Khan is currently facing around 90 cases, involving corruption and theft. On Tuesday he was also accused in a case where he was allegedly stealing the cleaning machine of a municipality and using it for Mohammad Ali Jauhar University established by him. He has also been accused of stealing almirahs and a safety vault for his university.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh government to probe all properties registered under Waqf

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow to soon get all-women market | DETAILS

Latest India News