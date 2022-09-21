Uttar Pradesh government to probe all properties registered under Waqf

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Yogi Adityanath government to probe all properties registered under Waqf

Uttar Pradesh news : The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to undertake a probe of all the properties recorded under Waqf.

The state government has asked district administrations to undertake a survey of such properties and submit the reports within a month.

According to the official spokesman, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the investigation of all properties that were registered after 'flouting the 1995 Waqf Act or under a government order passed in April 1989 which allowed the registration of Usar, Banjar and Bhita lands as Waqf property'.

Shakeel Ahmed, deputy secretary in the Yogi Adityanath government has written a letter to the Minority Welfare Department, Director & Survey Commissioner of Minority Welfare, District Minority Welfare officers, CEO Shia & Sunni Waqf Board and Revenue officials regarding the matter.

It is believed that the government is keen on stopping the illegal possession and transfer of properties related to Waqf.

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh government started surveying the unaffiliated madrasas and issued instructions to the district magistrates regarding the surveys.

Commenting on the matter, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind said that it has no objections to the survey of unaffiliated madrasas by the Uttar Pradesh government.

(With IANS inputs)

