'No solution at cost of innocent lives': India at UNSC over Russia-Ukraine war

Russia Ukraine War: Representing India, Counsellor Pratik Mathur spoke about the country's stand on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and said that India remains deeply concerned. He also said, "We believe that no solution can arrive at the cost of innocent lives. We continue to reiterate that the global order is anchored on international law, UN charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states."

"We support all efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the people of Ukraine especially encouraging talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. The conflict has resulted in the loss of lives, and countless miseries for its people, particularly for women, children and the elderly," he added.

Earlier in June, India called on the EU to collectively fight against terrorism and emphasised the need to resolve the Ukraine conflict in order to resolve the peace and security challenges at the UNSC.

India's deputy envoy to United Nations, R Ravindra said, "The EU has an important role to play in our continued fight against terrorism and other new and emerging challenges. India is the chair of the counter-terrorism committee and 1988 sanctions committee. In this capacity, India would like the EU to step up its support to make our fight against terrorism a collective fight and one fought with "zero tolerance", without any double-speak."

