Raksha Bandhan 2021: Delhi Metro timings revised. Check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Metro timings revised. Check here

In order to facilitate those travelling for Rakshabandhan, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday revised its train timings. The metro services will begin at 6.30 am on pink line and 6 am on magenta line on August 22 (Sunday), according to DMRC.

The metro services will begin at 5.30 am on red line extension and 6 am on blue line extension to facilitate more commuters during Rakshabandhan festivities, it added.

ALSO READ | Delhi Metro Pink Line timings revised. Check details

ALSO READ | Delhi Metro feeder e-buses begin plying; entry only through smart cards

Latest India News