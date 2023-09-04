Rajasthan: LPG rate will be Rs 5,000 if 'one nation, one election' is implemented, says Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : X/AAP Kejriwal targets PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launched the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 'guarantee cards' ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly polls due later this year. The duo addressed a public event in Jaipur on Monday while announcing poll promises. The Delhi CM attacked PM Modi over the 'one nation one election' idea.

"If polls are held every five years, a gas cylinder will be available for Rs 5,000 and in the penultimate year, a discount of Rs 200 discount will be given. Similarly, tomatoes will be sold at Rs 1,500 per kg," he said.

Kejriwal said he is giving six guarantees to the people of Rajasthan and he has come there (Jaipur) after fulfilling these guarantees in Punjab and Delhi. Anyone can call in Delhi and Punjab and cross-check his claims, Kejriwal asserted.

Targeting the PM, Kejriwal said if the 'one nation, one election' proposal becomes a reality, the prime minister will show his face to the electorate once in five years.

He also claimed that if someone is seeking votes on 'one nation, one election' after nine years of governance, he has not done any work.

"Why is Modi ji saying one nation, one election? At present, elections are held every six months, so he has to give an account to the public every six months.

The BJP-led Centre recently set up a high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to make recommendations on the possibility of holding simultaneous elections.

The committee will examine and recommend specific amendments to the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act and any other laws and rules that would require amendments for the purpose of holding simultaneous elections. It will also examine and recommend whether the amendments to the Constitution would require ratification by the states.

Continuing his attack on the prime minister, the Delhi chief minister said, "After nine years of being the prime minister of the country, Modi ji is asking for votes on 'one nation, one election'. What will we get from it? What do we have to do with it? "If someone talks about 'one nation, one election' after nine years, it means he has not done any work," he said.

The AAP leader instead mooted the concept of 'one nation, 20 elections' to bring in more accountability from elected representatives.

"There should be one nation, 20 elections. If elections are held every three months, then they will do something. Otherwise, he (Modi) will roam around the world and come after five years to show his face," he said.



