51 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Rajasthan, state toll at 751

Rajasthan has reported 51 new coronavirus cases today taking the total confirmed patients in the state to 751. Out of the 51 new cases, 15 have been reported in Banswara, 8 in Bikaner, 1 in Churu, 15 in Jaipur, 1 in Jaisalmer, 8 in Jodhpur, 1 in Sikar and 2 in Haunmangarh, informed Rajasthan Health Department. Earlier on Saturday, 80 new coronavirus cases were reported in Jaipur that shoot the city's toll of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 301, additional chief secretary Rohit Kumar Singh had informed.

The desert state has been under lockdown from March 22, three days before the nationwide restrictions were imposed, while large-scale survey and screening is underway to trace the contagion. Singh said more positive cases are being traced, especially in Ramganj area, due to aggressive testing to identify the real magnitude of the problem. "We will test about 25,000 by today evening which is one of the highest in the country," he said. The senior official also said that the recovery rate is pretty high in the state. He said there are 10 places in Rajasthan where there are more than 10 cases and these are the real hotspots. The officer said most of the cases are asymptomatic.

“The age profile of patients in Rajasthan is favourably disposed due to our demographic profile. Hence, most people will recover unless they have other health issues. Patients requiring critical care will be approximately 2-3 per cent of positive cases,” he said.

“To measure community transmission in a scientific manner, we are soon starting a cluster-based sampling exercise to get a clearer idea of the magnitude of the incidence of COVID-19,” he added.

