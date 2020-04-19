Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 122 new cases, total tally rises to 1351; death toll at 11

After 122 new coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan, the total reported cases of coronavirus in the state rose to 1,351. Among the total people infected as on date, 183 have recovered and 11 have passed away. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 485 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 1,351 cases put it at number 6 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 3651, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.5 confirmed infections.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of Cases Ajmer 6 Alwar 7 Bharatpur 20 Bhilwara 28 Banswara 53 Bikaner 35 Barmer 1 Churu 14 Dausa 12 Dholpur 1 Dungarpur 5 Jaipur 521 Jaisalmer 30 Jhunjhunu 35 Jodhpur 112 Jhalawar 17 Karauli 3 Kota 64 Nagaur 7 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Sikar 1 Tonk 70 Udaipur 4 Italian 2

According to the Health Ministry, coronavirus cases in India have crossed 15,000-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 15,712 including 507 deaths and 2,231 have recovered.

