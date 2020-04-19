Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 122 new cases, total tally rises to 1351; death toll at 11

After 122 new coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan, the total reported cases of coronavirus in the state rose to 1,351. Among the total people infected as on date, 183 have recovered and 11 have passed away. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 485 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 1,351 cases put it at number 6 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 3651, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.5 confirmed infections.
Here is the list of cases in the state so far:
|District
|Number of Cases
|Ajmer
|6
|Alwar
|7
|Bharatpur
|20
|Bhilwara
|28
|Banswara
|53
|Bikaner
|35
|Barmer
|1
|Churu
|14
|Dausa
|12
|Dholpur
|1
|Dungarpur
|5
|Jaipur
|521
|Jaisalmer
|30
|Jhunjhunu
|35
|Jodhpur
|112
|Jhalawar
|17
|Karauli
|3
|Kota
|64
|Nagaur
|7
|Pali
|2
|Pratapgarh
|2
|Sikar
|1
|Tonk
|70
|Udaipur
|4
|Italian
|2
According to the Health Ministry, coronavirus cases in India have crossed 15,000-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 15,712 including 507 deaths and 2,231 have recovered.
