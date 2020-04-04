Raj Thackeray says no point treating Markaz people, they should be shot at

MNS chief Raj Thackeray makes controversial statement on Tablighi Jamaat

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thakeray has made a controversial statement on the Tablighi Jamaat episode in Delhi after which COVID-19 cases in the country have exploded saying that these people should be shot at questioning why are they being treated as religion seems to be more important for them than the nation. Raj Thackeray further said that people belonging to the jamaat, who have attacked police personnel, should be beaten in public to set an example that they won't be spared. India has witnessed a steep rise in the coronavirus confirmed cases across states after close to 2,000 people belonging to the Tablighi Jamaat had gathered at Delhi's Nizamuddin West.

Lashing out at Tablighi Jamaat after Delhi's Nizamuddin West episode, Raj Thackeray said PM Modi must speak on this incident, what is happening in the country. These people are sticking their spit on currency notes, food. They should be beaten in public so that others must learn a lesson. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country where maximum cases of COVID-19 have surfaced as at present it has over 500 COVID-19 cases including 19 deaths.

