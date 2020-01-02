Image Source : FILE Railways integrates its helpline numbers into a single number -- 139

The Indian Railways has integrated its helpline numbers into a single number -- 139 -- for quick grievance redressal and enquiries by passengers during their train journeys, a statement said Thursday.

The new helpline number 139 will take over all existing helpline numbers (except 182) and it will be easy for passengers to remember this number to connect with railways for all their needs during train travel, it said. However, the helpline number 182 will be in use for railway security.

The helpline 139 will be available in 12 languages and will be based on the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). A call can be made on this number from any mobile phone and not just smart phones, thus, providing easy access to all mobile users.

For security and medical assistance, passengers will have to press 1 which will immediately connect the callers to call centre executives; for enquiries, passengers will need to press 2 which will connect to a sub-menu depending on the requirements. While passengers can press 3 for catering complaints, 4 will have to be pressed for general complaints.

For vigilance-related complaints, the digit 5 will have to be pressed; for queries during accidents, passengers will need to press 6; for status of complaints, passengers should press 9 and then press * to talk to a call centre executive.