Rahul Gandhi adopts twin Jack Russell Terrier puppies, brings one back with him from Goa

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi adopted twin puppies while on a private visit to Goa. The ex-Congress MP took with him to Delhi a three-month-old Jack Russell Terrier puppy and the another one will be sent to him later, reports said. Gandhi had arrived in Goa on Wednesday night and returned to the national capital on Thursday morning.

Rahul Gandhi during his private visit to Goa met state party leaders and MLAs and held discussions about the Lok Sabha polls due next year, strengthening of the party and other issues.

Shivani Pitre, who runs a dog kennel in Mapusa town in North Goa along with her husband Stanley Braganca aid Gandhi had sent his representative earlier to inquire about the puppy. However, he wanted to see the puppies himself before taking him, hence visited the kennel.

The Congress leader arrived at the shelter in Mapusa at around 9 am on Thursday on his way to Manohar International Airport, Mopa in North Goa.

Talking about her experience with the leader, Pitre said Rahul Gandhi was humble and down to earth.

