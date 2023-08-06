Punjab’s biggest drug haul: Police seize 77 kg heroin, 4 smugglers arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PUNJAB DGP/TWITTER The heroin seized by the Ferozepur Counter Intelligence team.

Punjab’s biggest drug haul: In one of its biggest seizures of heroin this year, the Punjab Police on Sunday said it has seized 77 kilograms of heroin. The seizure was made by the Counter Intelligence Wing, Ferozepur, in two separate operations, said Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

The police have also nabbed four drug traffickers. The DGP said that three pistols were also recovered from the smugglers. "One of the biggest heroin seizures of 2023: In two separate intelligence-led operations, Counter Intelligence, #Ferozepur has apprehended 4 drug traffickers and recovered 77Kg heroin (41Kg+36Kg) and 3 pistols," the DGP said in a tweet.

Modules were involved in trans-border and inter-state drug smuggling

He said that these modules were actively involved in trans-border and inter-state drug smuggling in Punjab in a big way. DGP Yadav said that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were registered at Fazilka in connection with the seizures and further investigation is underway to demolish the network.

Punjab Police bust arms smuggling racket

Earlier in July, the Punjab Police busted an inter-state illegal weapon smuggling module with the arrest of five people and recovered 24 illegal weapons from their possession. According to DGP, the arrested accused were running one of the biggest arms smuggling rackets in North India and were engaged in supplying weapons across Punjab and Haryana.

The arms smuggling racket was busted by the Mohali police. The police also identified four major gangsters associated with the Bambiha and Lawrence Bishnoi gang and five other associates were arrested.

Also Read: Biggest drug haul: NCB seizes heroin worth Rs 12,000 crore in Kochi

Also Read: Punjab Police busts cross-border smuggling racket, one held and six kg heroin seized

Latest India News