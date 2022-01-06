Thursday, January 06, 2022
     
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 2nd CNCI campus in Kolkata on January 7

According to a press release by PMO, 2nd campus of CNCI has been built in line with PM Modi's vision to expand and upgrade health facilities in all parts of India.

Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi Updated on: January 06, 2022 13:40 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 2nd CNCI campus in Kolkata on January 7. 

Highlights

  • PM to inaugurate Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute 2nd campus in Kolkata on Friday
  • CNCI was facing a heavy load of cancer patients and need expansion
  • The campus is 460 bedded comprehensive cancer centre unit with cutting edge infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata on Friday (January 7).

According to a press release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday, the second campus of CNCI has been built in line with the Prime Minister's vision to expand and upgrade the health facilities in all parts of the country.

"CNCI was facing a heavy load of cancer patients and a need for expansion was being felt for some time. This need will be fulfilled through the second campus," said the release.

Further elaborating on the project, the release said that the second campus of CNCI has been built at a cost of over Rs 530 crore, out of which around Rs 400 crores have been provided by the Union government and the rest by the West Bengal government, in the ratio of 75:25.

"The campus is a 460 bedded comprehensive cancer centre unit with cutting edge infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment and care. The campus is equipped with modern facilities like Nuclear Medicine (PET), 3.0 Tesla MRI, 128 slice CT scanner, Radionuclide therapy unit, endoscopy suite, modern brachytherapy units etc.," said the release.

"The campus will also work as an advanced cancer research facility and will provide comprehensive care to cancer patients especially those from Eastern and North-Eastern parts of the country," the release added.

