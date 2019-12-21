Saturday, December 21, 2019
     
Pragya Singh Thakur hits out at Spice Jet for being denied seat of her choice

The Bhopal MP came down heavily on the Spice Jet staff, accusing them of “misbehaving with her” on an earlier occasion as well

Bhopal Updated on: December 21, 2019 22:51 IST
A file photo of Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur

Bhopal parliamentarian Pragya Singh Thakur on Saturday registered a strong protest with Spice Jet staff aboard a Bhopal-bound flight after being denied the seat of her choice on the plane. “When I asked for an explanation as to why I haven’t been allotted the seat that I had booked, they refused to give me a reason,” she said.

“I was forced to approach the airport management, who then handed me a complaint form to register my grievance,” the first time MP added.

She further came down heavily on the Spice Jet staff, accusing them of “misbehaving with her” on an earlier occasion as well.

“The staff of Spice Jet hasn’t been on their best behaviour with me. Even in the past, they haven’t behaved well with me,” she said.

The Bhopal MP reasoned that services like air travel and railways must follow the laid out rules, failing which the public experienced inconvenience. 

“If trains and plans don’t operate as per rules, the public are bound to blame the representatives.

Thakur rejected the claim that she had sat on a dharna over not being given her preferred seat.

(Reporting by Anurag Amitabh)

 

