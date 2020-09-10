PM Modi launches e-Gopala app for farmers as part of Atmanirbhar programme

Thursday, September 10, 2020
     
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and e-Gopala App for farmers. The flagship scheme is for the focused and sustainable development of the fisheries sector in the country. 

New Delhi Published on: September 10, 2020 14:00 IST
Image Source : PTI

The e-Gopala App is a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for the direct use of farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “People engaged in pisciculture will benefit largely from this scheme. It is our aim that in the next 3-4 years we double our production and give the fisheries sector a boost.”

“PMMSY will pave the path for a renewed White revolution and Sweet revolution,” the prime minister said. He further added that 21 states in India will launch the scheme and will boost the fortunes of several milkmen and apiculturists.

