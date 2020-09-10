Image Source : PTI PM Modi launches e-Gopala app for farmers as part of Atmanirbhar programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and e-Gopala App for farmers. The flagship scheme is for the focused and sustainable development of the fisheries sector in the country.

The e-Gopala App is a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for the direct use of farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “People engaged in pisciculture will benefit largely from this scheme. It is our aim that in the next 3-4 years we double our production and give the fisheries sector a boost.”

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi digitally launches the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and e-Gopala App for farmers along with several other initiatives in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/9YVmK0AMpf — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

“PMMSY will pave the path for a renewed White revolution and Sweet revolution,” the prime minister said. He further added that 21 states in India will launch the scheme and will boost the fortunes of several milkmen and apiculturists.

