PM Modi expresses concern at Opposition's 'attempts' to justify Parliament security breach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday advised BJP MPs to maintain decorum while responding to Opposition criticism. He was addressing the last parliamentary party meeting of 2023.

The PM also expressed pain over the attitude of the Opposition in Parliament. He said that the opposition's frustration and anger is due to defeat in three states. Expressing concern, he said that the opposition is directly or indirectly supporting the security breach committed by the youth which is unfortunate. He said that the alliance aims to remove Modi but the government's motto is to develop the country.

PM Modi hit out at opposition parties over their protests in Parliament and asserted that their conduct will ensure that their numbers go further down in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls while the BJP gains in numbers. The prime minister said everyone believing in democracy and democratic values should have collectively condemned what had happened.

The prime minister has asked BJP members to maintain restrain and follow democratic norms. With INDIA bloc parties meeting on Tuesday to formulate their strategy against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Modi said their goal is throw out his government but his government's goal is to ensure a bright future for the country. He also advised BJP MPs to visit border villages after the session.

Talking about PM's concerns, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "...PM Modi said that today is the last Tuesday meeting of 2023 for the Parliament. Around 2.5 blocks in the Hall are filled with BJP MPs, by 2024 the entire block will be filled with BJP MPs...The objective of I.N.D.I.A alliance is to oust PM Modi's government from power but our objective is to brighten the future of the country..."

