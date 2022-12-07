Congress likely to oppose THESE 3 bills during Parliament's winter session

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Congress likely to oppose 3 bills during Parliament's winter session

Parliament's winter session: As the winter session of the Parliament is all set to begin today, December 7, the Congress party is likely to oppose three bills in the Lok Sabha.

According to reports, Congress is expected to oppose Biodiversity Amendment Bill 2021, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Amendment Bill and Forest Conservation Amendment Bill.

The grand old party has reportedly demanded to send these three bills to the Standing Committee.

According to reports, the Union Government is mulling passing at least 16 new bills during the session. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to interact with the media ahead of the first day of the session.

The winter session, which will continue till December 19, has been delayed by a month owing to the Gujarat Assembly elections schedule.

