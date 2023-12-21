Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE UPDATES: I.N.D.I.A bloc MPs to hold march against govt

The stalemate between the opposition leaders and the government does not seem to end as both the warring sides escalated the attacks against each other. I.N.D.I.A bloc MPs planned to hold a march against the government from Vijay Chowk to Parliament reiterating their demand a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the December 13 security lapse in Parliament, while the government was making attempt to turn the focus on the mimicry incident in which TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar terming it an insult to farmers and constitutional post. Meanwhile, the streak of suspension of opposition MPs continued on Wednesday. The Congress alleged that more than 140 I.N.D.I.A bloc MPs were "thrown out" of both Houses just so Union Home Minister Amit Shah could get three "draconian" bills passed in the Lok Sabha without any informed dissent. Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed three key bills – the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill – that seek to overhaul the criminal justice system. Shah asserted that the government's focus with these bills is on delivering speedy justice rather than handing down punishment.