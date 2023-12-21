Thursday, December 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE UPDATES: I.N.D.I.A bloc MPs to hold march against govt
Live now

Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE UPDATES: I.N.D.I.A bloc MPs to hold march against govt

"Today the Home Minister got the 3 draconian Criminal Justice Bills passed in the Lok Sabha without any informed dissent. Tomorrow he will get them passed in the Rajya Sabha too without any different viewpoint expressed on them," said the Congress.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: December 21, 2023 9:51 IST
Parliament
Image Source : X Parliament Winter Session 2023

The stalemate between the opposition leaders and the government does not seem to end as both the warring sides escalated the attacks against each other. I.N.D.I.A bloc MPs planned to hold a march against the government from Vijay Chowk to Parliament reiterating their demand a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the December 13 security lapse in Parliament, while the government was making attempt to turn the focus on the mimicry incident in which TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar terming it an insult to farmers and constitutional post. Meanwhile, the streak of suspension of opposition MPs continued on Wednesday. The Congress alleged that more than 140 I.N.D.I.A bloc MPs were "thrown out" of both Houses just so Union Home Minister Amit Shah could get three "draconian" bills passed in the Lok Sabha without any informed dissent. Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed three key bills – the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill – that seek to overhaul the criminal justice system. Shah asserted that the government's focus with these bills is on delivering speedy justice rather than handing down punishment.

Latest India News

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session 2023

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 21, 2023 9:39 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: Key criminal law bills face deliberation in Rajya Sabha

    As the winter session of Parliament approaches its conclusion this Friday, crucial bills in the realm of criminal justice will take center stage in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. However, the proceedings are set against the backdrop of empty benches on the opposition side, with this year's winter session witnessing an unprecedented 143 suspensions of Members of Parliament—marking the highest number in the history of the Indian Parliament.

    The spotlight falls on three significant criminal justice bills—namely, the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill. These bills, having received approval in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, are slated for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

  • Dec 21, 2023 9:28 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    I.N.D.I.A bloc MPs's march today

    The I.N.D.I.A bloc MPs will hold a march from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk in the national capital. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News