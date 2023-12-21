Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE UPDATES: I.N.D.I.A bloc MPs to hold march against govt

As the winter session of Parliament approaches its conclusion this Friday, crucial bills in the realm of criminal justice will take center stage in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. However, the proceedings are set against the backdrop of empty benches on the opposition side, with this year's winter session witnessing an unprecedented 143 suspensions of Members of Parliament—marking the highest number in the history of the Indian Parliament.

The spotlight falls on three significant criminal justice bills—namely, the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill. These bills, having received approval in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, are slated for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.