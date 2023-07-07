Pankaja Munde denies joining Congress, says never met Sonia and Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) national secretary Pankaja Munde cleared the air over her quitting the saffron party and joining Congress on Friday. Earlier, there had been reports suggesting her exit from the party. She said that she had met neither Rahul Gandhi nor Sonia Gandhi.

Speaking at a press conference, Munde urged the media not to end anybody's career by putting question marks. She said, "I would like to tell media channels that don't end someone's career by putting question marks. Such news reports are absolutely false."

"Attempts are being made to malign my image by showing my speeches in pieces," she further said. She added that her ethics are being questioned. Munde added, "I swear that I have never spoken with any leader of any party regarding my entry into their party." She further said that she will be filing a defamation case against the concerned channel.

She further said, "I was asked to fill up the form for the Legislative Council and then denied 10 minutes before the submission. But I accept it. The party will accommodate when it considers appropriate." She said that she will be taking a break for a while

ALSO READ | "If two people come together out of love...": BJP's Pankaja

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: 'Amit Shah is my leader, will meet him soon,' says ex-BJP Minister Pankaja Munde

Latest India News