Pakistani national Seema Haider questioned by UP ATS at undisclosed location, say sources

Pakistani national Seema Haider, who hit headlines after reaching Grater Noida with her 4 children to marry a Grater Noida resident, is being questioned by Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) at an undisclosed location in Noida, said sources.

According to media reports, Haider's lover Sachin Meena and his father are also being grilled by the investigation officials.

The development comes days after the trio got bail on a set of conditions by the court.

Court order

Their cross-border love story hit a dead-end after they were arrested and put in jail, but Sachin and Seema got relief from the court on July 8. They were granted bail by a court in Jewar. It also ordered that as long as the case continues, Seema will not change her residence and live with Sachin.

Seema was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering into India without a visa via Nepal with her children, all aged below seven years, while Sachin was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants.

After being released, Sachin, 22, and Seema, 30, reached his parents' house at Meena Thakuran colony in Greater Noida's Rabupura area at 10 am to live together along with her children.

"Sachin Meena and Seema Haider were released from jail around 8.30 am after all paperwork was completed. Seema's four children who were also staying with her also went with her," Arun Pratap Singh, the superintendent of the Luksar Jail said.

(Report by Rahul Thakur)

