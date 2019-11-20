Wednesday, November 20, 2019
     
One hurt as gallery of residential building collapses in Thane

The incident occurred at 9:30 am when the second floor gallery of Amar Sadan building crumbled, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

Thane Published on: November 20, 2019 13:13 IST
One hurt as gallery of residential building collapses in
Image Source : PTI

One hurt as gallery of residential building collapses in Thane. Representational image

A gallery of a residential building in Rabodi area of Thane in Maharashtra collapsed on Wednesday morning, injuring one person, officials said. The incident occurred at 9:30 am when the second floor gallery of Amar Sadan building crumbled, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

As per preliminary information, one person was injured in the incident. He was shifted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai, Kadam said.

The rest of the building, a ground plus three-storey structure, is in a precarious condition, he said, adding that the residents of all the 16 flats have been evacuated by officials of Fire Brigade and RDMC of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

