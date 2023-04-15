Odisha: Internet services suspended for another 48 hours in Sambalpur

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The administration has announced that there will be relaxation in the curfew from 8-10 am and from 3:30 to 5 pm

Internet services will be suspended for another 48 hours in Sambalpur and a curfew has also been imposed for 48 hours after sporadic overnight violence and the death of a man under mysterious circumstances. The violence took place after Friday evening's Hanuman Jayanti processions were held under tight security.

"All shops, schools and colleges will remain closed. There will be relaxation in the curfew from 8-10 am and from 3:30 to 5 pm,' Ananya Das, Collector Sambalpur informed.

Odisha director general of police Sunik K Bansal said that more forces have been deployed in Sambalpur and senior officers are monitoring the situation.

She appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration and ensure the early restoration of peace in western Odisha city. The state home department in an official order said that access to internet and data services including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media will continue to be suspended till 10 AM on April 17.

