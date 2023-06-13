Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Odisha: Explosion at Tata Steel plant in Dhenkanal injures 19

At least 19 people injured after a blast furnace at Tata Steel in Meramundali, Odisha's Dhenkanal district. The injured have been sent to a Cuttack hospital.

During inspection work, the incident occurred at noon.

"We are saddened to report an accident at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal, Odisha. The accident occurred at 1:00 pm (IST) today during the course of the inspection work and has affected a few people working at the site, who were immediately shifted to a hospital for further treatment. Immediately post the accident, all the emergency protocol services were activated and the area has been cordoned off," said Tata Steel in a statement.

They were promptly moved to the Occupational Health Centre inside the plant, and afterward at last moved to Cuttack for additional treatment in their rescue vehicle and were joined by a specialist and paramedics.

More details awaited..

