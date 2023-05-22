Odisha Cabinet reshuffle: New ministers to take oath today

Follow us on Image Source : NAVEEN PATNAIK/TWITTER Odisha Cabinet reshuffle

Odisha Cabinet reshuffle: Odisha government led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will have a cabinet rejig today (May 22) with Governor Ganeshi Lal scheduled to administer the oath to the new ministers at 10 am at the Convention Centre of Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. This will be Patnaik’s second Cabinet reshuffle in his fifth term as the chief minister of the state.

The Cabinet reshuffle has been necessitated following the resignation of the two ministers. Apart from that one more position is laying vacant after the assassination of Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das in January. Odisha Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha and two cabinet ministers resigned from their respective posts citing personal reasons.

Odisha's cabinet can have 22 ministers, including the CM, but at present it has 19 ministers.

(With agencies inputs)

