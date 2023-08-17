Nuh violence accused Bittu Bajrangi sent to 14-day judicial custody

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Nuh district court sent Bittu Bajrangi to judicial custody

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with communal clashes that erupted in Haryana's Nuh district on July 31. This comes a day after Nuh district court had sent Bajrangi to one-day police custody on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday (August 15), Bittu Bajrangi alias Raj Kumar was arrested from Faridabad after a new FIR was filed against him at the Nuh's Sadar police station in response to a complaint by Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu.

The FIR claims that Bajrangi and several of his unidentified supporters mistreated and threatened a police team led by ASP Kundu after they were stopped while travelling with swords and trishuls to the Nalhar temple. Bajrangi had been arrested by Faridabad police two days after the violence in connection with another case related to the communal clashes but was released on bail after he joined the investigation. He was charged with making incendiary speeches and brandishing weapons in public.

FIR against Bittu Bajrangi

The FIR was registered against Bajrangi under Indian Penal Code sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing a public servant from discharging duty), 323 (causing hurt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Arms Act.

About Nuh violence

It should be mentioned here that violence had erupted between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh district that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards. However, days after the violence, the Nuh administration launched an anti-encroachment drive and razed down several commercial shops, including the one from where stones were pelted during the violence. Moreover, according to the Haryana government, as many as 156 people were arrested and 56 FIRs were in connection with the violence and rioting in the Nuh district.

