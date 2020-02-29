Northeast Delhi violence Live: 148 FIRs registered, 630 arrested as Delhi Police begins crackdown on rioters

Image Source : PTI A slingshot believed to have been used to hurl brickbats is seen tied to a railing in the backdrop of charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law, in Shiv Vihar area of northeast Delhi.

Normalcy is slowly returning to the riot-hit Northeast Delhi after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent killing at least 42 people so far while scores have been injured. The situation showed some signs of returning to normalcy and clouds of smoke cleared to reveal the extent of the damage from the worst riots in the city in over three decades.

A total of 148 FIRs have been registered and 630 people have been either arrested or detained so far in connection with the communal violence, a Delhi Police spokesperson said.

Northeast Delhi Violence | Live updates

10:01 am: As the probe is underway to nab rioters, JNU administration has warned students' body against providing shelter to Delhi violence victims on campus. On Friday, JNU warned the university's students' union against providing shelter to the victims of the northeast Delhi violence on the campus.

09:53 am: Two SITs have been set up to investigate Delhi violence which has so far claimed lives of 42 people while scores have been injured. ​

09:15 am: Security forces continue to be deployed and section 144 is in place in Shiv Vihar area. No incident of violence has been reported in the last three days.​

Latest visuals from Shiv Vihar area. Security forces continue to be deployed and section 144 is in place. No incident of violence has been reported in the last three days. #NortheastDelhi pic.twitter.com/pk5sx6snzI — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2020

Earlier on Friday, a 5-member team of the Congress party visited riot-hit areas in Delhi to take stock of the situation as authorities analyse the extent of the damage.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Bhubaneswar on Friday, addressed a public rally where he once again reiterated that CAA was not meant to take anybody's citizenship as people were being misled by the opposition.

Meanwhile, the brother of 26-year-old Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, whose body was pulled out of a drain in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh, has sought police protection for his family after accusing former AAP counsellor Tahir Hussain and his associates of being behind the killing.

"Hussain and his associates killed my brother. They are very powerful people and I want protection for my family for them. I asked for security and they (police) sent it, but right now we are in our village in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah," Ankit Sharma's elder brother Ankur said.

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal also visited riot-hit areas in Northeast Delhi on Friday to take stock of situation.

ALSO READ: Delhi violence: When BJP leader Kapil Mishra and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain used to be buddies

ALSO READ: Nobody will lose citizenship, why is Opposition lying on CAA? Amit Shah asks