Nobody will lose citizenship, why is Opposition lying on CAA? Amit Shah asks

Image Source : FILE Nobody will lose citizenship, why is Opposition lying on CAA? asks Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Opposition of lying about Citizenship (Amendment) Act and sought to reassure everyone that "nobody" will lose citizenship because of the act. The debate over Citizenship (Amendment) Act has taken the country by storm. It also caused widespread violence in northeastern parts of Delhi over last few days. Though the situation in normalising as day progresses, there is still uneasy calm prevailing in parts of national capital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah sought to calm the anxiety surrounding CAA. He was speaking in a public rally in Odisha's Bhuwaneswar.

"I repeat myself once again. CAA has not been made to take away citizenship. This law will not take away citizenship of even 1 Muslim, even 1 minority community member," said Shah during his speech.

He lashed out at the Opposition parties and accused them of lying and rumour-mongering over CAA. Shah said that BJP will always tell the truth even if the Opposition tries to spread what he called were falsehoods on CAA.

This was Amit Shah's first rally in Odisha after Lok Sabha elections in 2019. He thanked people of the state for awarding victory to BJP on 8 seats.

He said he had come to Odisha as a representative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought to assure the people that Modi government was doing everything to make Odisha one of the leading states in the country.

Exclusive: Delhi Police cop, who faced gunman during Jafrabad violence, narrates incident