North East Delhi violence: Police conduct flag march in Bhajanpura, Khureji Khas areas

Image Source : PTI Heavy security deployed following clashes over the new citizenship law at Maujpur area of East Delhi

The Delhi Police on Tuesday conducted a flag march in violence-hit Bhajanpura and Khureji Khas areas of Delhi. Massive stone pelting and clashes were witnessed in both the areas on Monday and Tuesday, as anti-CAA protesters unleashed violence. A battery shop was set on fire in Bhajanpura. The shop was vandalised and burnt batteries were strewn on the road. Rakesh Kumar, a local, said the incident took place at around 3.30 pm.

"We do not know how the situation escalated. We are worried about our safety. My family is scared after seeing such a thing near our house," he said.

Special Commissioners of Police Satish Golcha and Praveer Ranjan led the flag march.

"We are taking appropriate actions. The required force is being used. Tear gas and mild lathicharge has been used to control the crowd. We will detain the miscreants and appropriate action will be taken against them," Golcha, who is the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order northern range), said.

"The stone pelting has currently stopped in the area. We will be here until the situation comes under control. If required, we will deploy extra force," he added.

The death toll in the violence over the amended citizenship law that has rocked northeast Delhi rose to nine on Tuesday, GTB Hospital authorities said.

