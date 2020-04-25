Noida reports 6 new coronavirus cases; tally rises to 109

Image Source : PTI Noida reports 6 new coronavirus cases in one day; tally rises to 109

With six fresh coronavirus positive cases reported in one day, the number of corona-infected patients in Noida reached 109. Of six, five patients are residents of JJ Colony of Sector 8 which include four men and a woman who was already admitted in an isolation ward in Sharda Hospital. A 35-year-old CRPF Jawan resident of Mayur Vihar, Delhi was also tested positive.

Till now, 56 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while 53 are undergoing treatment.

Of 53, 28 patients are undergoing treatment in Sharda Hospital, 13 in GIMS in Greater Noida, nine in Child PGI and three in Delhi.

