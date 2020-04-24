Coronavirus positive man trying to flee Delhi caught at Delhi-Noida border

A coronavirus patient, who was admitted to Max Hospital in Delhi's patparganj area, was caught at the Delhi-Noida border while he was trying to flee. The patient was reportedly not isolated even after the report came positive. This is not the first case where a COVID-19 patient tried to run away from hospital after testing positive for the deadly virus. Earlier too many had tried to either run away from quarantine facility or attempted suicide after being infected.

Today a 30-year-old farm labourer, who was quarantined at a school in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, committed suicide. The man, who belongs to the Baiga tribe, was found hanging from a tree near the quarantine facility at Dubri Kala village.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today said 1,752 new coronavirus cases and 37 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of cases to 23,452, including 17,915 active cases and 4,813 patients cured, with the death toll standing at 723.

"Our recovery rate is 20.57%," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the ministry. "In the last 28 days, 15 districts have had no new case. Till date, there are 80 districts in the country that have reported no new cases in last 14 days."

