'You've played in my lap...': Nitish Kumar's response to Tejashwi's dig during Bihar assembly debate

The third day of Bihar assembly's budget session on Tuesday witnessed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav repeatedly engaging in verbal exchange. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav interrupted Nitish Kumar on a number of occasions during his speech raising various issues.

Replying to the motion of thanks to the Governor's address, Nitish Kumar highlighted the development work undertaken by his government.

As Tejashwi continued to cut in between the speech, the chief minister offered a word of advice to the former deputy CM.

"Listen to me...it'll help you in future. Making noise for the sake of it won't help. I will respond to every question," Nitish Kumar said, adding that he utilised the experience of working under the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee which helped him a lot. To this, Tejashwi said the CM should talk about his present experience. "You should talk about your experience of working under me for 1.8 years," Nitish Kumar hit back at Tejashwi referring to his stint as deputy CM in the Mahagathbandhan government.

However, Tejashwi continued his tirade against the NDA government being led by Nitish.

"You have played in my lap...when I was there," Nitish Kumar went on to add triggering a laughter in the House.

Responding to opposition's allegations concerning scam in covid testing in the state, Nitish Kumar said that Bihar is among the top states of the country that have conducted the most number of tests.

He also appealed the opposition to come forward with suggestions and asserted that the government will not hesitate in taking action against anyone found guilty.

Tejashwi Yadav had earlier alleged that massive irregularities took place during the testing of Covid-19 suspects in the state.

Tejashwi also alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was involved in the transfer of three health secretaries during the pandemic. As a result, the figures of 10,000 rapid antigen tests jumped to 1 lakh within a span of seven days, and then to 2 lakh in the next 25 days.

