Night curfew imposed in Gujarat cities as coronavirus cases rise

The Gujarat government on Friday decided to impose night curfew in some of the cities in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. Apart from this, there will be a complete curfew in Ahmedabad from November 20 to November 23, news agency ANI reported.

"Curfew to be imposed in Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara between 9 pm and 6 am, starting November 21," Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel said.

The state government has decided to impose a complete curfew in Ahmedabad from 9 pm on November 20 to 6 am on November 23, he added.

Ahmedabad is preparing for a 57-hour-long curfew following a spike in COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the Gujarat government ruled out a fresh statewide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said his government is not mulling to impose a statewide lockdown.

Coronavirus situation in Gujarat

As many as 1,420 new cases of coronavirus infection were found in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the state's caseload to 1,94,402, the health department said on Friday evening. The daily figure of new infections has been increasing in the state. On Thursday, Gujarat added 1,340 cases, while on November 12, it had reported 1,120 cases.

The death toll due to coronavirus reached 3,837 with seven more patients succumbing on Friday, the department added. At the same time, 1,040 patients also recovered during this period.

Three patients died in Ahmedabad, two in Surat, and one each in Patan and Rajkot districts.

