Madhya Pradesh: Night curfew to be imposed in 5 districts from November 21. Check timings

Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced that night curfew will be imposed in 5 districts - Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, and Ratlam from November 21. The night curfew in these districts will be imposed between 10 pm to 6 am. However, people engaged in essential services and factory workers are exempted.

Earlier today, the chief minister had denied reimposing fresh lockdown in the state amid rising cases of coronavirus. "No lockdown to be imposed in the state," Chouhan said earlier.

Night curfew in Gujarat cities

The Gujarat government has also decided to impose a night curfew in some of the cities in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. Apart from this, there will be a complete curfew in Ahmedabad from November 20 to November 23, news agency ANI reported.

"Curfew to be imposed in Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara between 9 pm and 6 am, starting November 21," Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel said.

The state government has decided to impose a complete curfew in Ahmedabad from 9 pm on November 20 to 6 am on November 23, he added.

Coronavirus situation in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh's coronavirus caseload rose to 1,89,546, after 1,528 persons tested positive for the infection, while nine fatalities pushed the toll to 3,138, PTI quoted a health official as saying. The state's single-day infection count has crossed the 1,500-mark after 40 days, the official said. A total of 917 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's recovery count to 1,76,006, the official said.

Moreover, this is for the first time in November that the number of active cases in the state has crossed the 10,000-mark.

