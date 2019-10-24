New Department of Registration in J&K for Central Act

The Jammu and Kashmir State Administrative Council (SAC) on Wednesday approved creation of a new Department of Registration to provide hassle free and speedy service to people for registration of documents pertaining to property, mortgage etc.

The SAC, which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, also approved the creation of 464 new posts under various categories in order to make the department of registration functional.

The new Department of Registration is being created under the Registration Act, 1908 (which is a Central Act), now applicable to Jammu and Kashmir with effect from October 31, the day the state will be formally bifurcated into two Union Territories.

The Department of Registration shall function under the overall administrative control of the Revenue Department.

In order to make the Department of Registration functional and provide hassle free and speedy service to the citizens for registration of documents pertaining to immovable property like sale, gift, mortgage, lease, bequest etc., SAC approved creation of 464 new posts under various categories.

The posts include one post of Senior Law Officer, three posts of Headquarter Assistants, one post of Programme Manager, two posts of Legal Assistant, three posts of Jr. Scale Stenographer, one post of driver and eight posts of orderlies for the Apex monitoring (UT level) office set up, 22 posts each of Registrars, Data Entry Operators, reader, Junior Assistants (Nazir) and orderlies for the District (Registrar) Level office set up and 67 posts each of Registrars, Data Entry Operators, reader, Junior Assistants (Nazir) and orderlies for the Sub-Divisional (Sub-Registrar) Level Office set up.

SAC also approved appointment of Additional Deputy Commissioners and Sub-Divisional Magistrates/Assistant Commissioners Revenue to exercise the powers of Registrars and Sub-Registrars, respectively, within such jurisdiction to be notified by the Revenue Department for purposes of the Registration Act, 1908.

