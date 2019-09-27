Image Source : PTI Naxals set vehicles ablaze vehicles in Bihar village

Armed Naxalites set ablaze two vehicles involved in road construction in a village in Bihar's Gaya district forcing the work to stop, police said on Friday.

The road was being contructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Bhaisa Dohar village under Chhakarband police station area.

"On Thursday evening, around 8 to 10 Naxalites set two vehicles, including the JCB machine on fire," said Rajiv Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Gaya Police. A search has been launched to nab the culprits, he said.

ALSO READ | 3 civilians killed as Naxals trigger IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

ALSO READ | Villager hacked to death by Naxals in Dantewada