Can't compromise with my ethics, will continue to fight till end: Sidhu in video message

In video message, Sidhu says will continue to fight till end

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who on Tuesday resigned as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, has released a video message. The video was uploaded on Sidhu's Twitter handle on Wednesday, in which he could be heard saying, "I can't compromise with my ethics, moral authority."

"No personal rivalry with anyone. 17 years of my political career has been for a purpose, to make difference, to take a stand and to make people's lives better. This is my only religion," Sidhu said in the audio message.

"I can't compromise with my ethics, moral authority. What I witness is a compromise with issues, agenda in Punjab. I can't disguise high command nor can I let them be disguised," Sidhu said.

"I fought for issues concerning Punjab for a long time. There was a system of tainted leaders, officers, now you cannot repeat the same system again. I will stand by my principles," Sidhu, who resigned as Punjab Congress chief, was heard saying in the video message.

Sidhu, 57, who announced his resignation shortly after the allocation of portfolios to the new ministers, said he remains with the party.

He was appointed the party's state unit president on July 18 amid a bitter power tussle with Amarinder Singh, who stepped down as the CM 10 days back while accusing the party high command of humiliating him.

Sidhu didn't elaborate on why he has quit.

But speculation in party circles ranges from his displeasure over the allocation of the home portfolio to Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to the appointments of the acting police chief and the state advocate general by the new CM.

