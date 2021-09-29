Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Extremely distressed about happenings in Punjab', Cong's Manish Tewari over Sidhu's PCC resignation

Amid the ongoing Punjab crisis caused by Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation as PCC Chief, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the happenings and said that he is "extremely distressed".

"Peace in Punjab was extremely hard-won. 25,000 people, bulk of the Congressmen, sacrificed themselves to bring peace back to Punjab after fighting extremism & terrorism b/w 1980-1995", he said.

'Pakistan happy from Punjab Crisis'

Upon returning from a regional security conference, the Punjab MP also asserted that the only ones happy with the ongoings was Pakistan. "I can tell you that the only people who are very happy with what is going on in Punjab is the deep state of Pakistan. They feel that they will get an opportunity to fish in troubled waters", he said.

On Captain Amarinder Singh

Tewari also spoke about former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, and how long they both go back. "We've known each other over the decades, therefore, under those circumstances, I think Capt Amarinder Singh is in the best position to articulate for himself". He noted that all what was predicted by Amarinder is coming true. "The concern of a large number of us who see things beyond the cut & thrust of partisan politics is implications that this will have on larger stability of Punjab, given the social turmoil because of farmers' agitation", he said.

Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat and senior leader K.C. Venugopal have been asked to help resolve the issue as the party does not want to open two fronts in the state which goes to the polls next year.

The Congress understands that the Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are closely following the developments in Punjab, while the BJP is seeking an appropriate time to cease the opportunity in the state.

Sidhu's resignation as state party chief has intensified the crisis in the Punjab Congress and triggered discussions and deliberations in the party. Sidhu's resignation was followed by a series of resignations by leaders and ministers. Sidhu was appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on July 23.

The top Congress leadership has not accepted Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation yet, and is adopting a wait and watch policy and has asked the local party leadership to resolve the matter.

